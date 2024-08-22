Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scores of anxious pupils flocked to their school today to open their GCSE results alongside teachers, family and friends.

Nervous students and families arrived at the campus early on Thursday morning to open their envelopes.

But there were a lot of relieved and happy faces when college places were finally secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headteacher of St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, Tracey Gibson, said: “St Hild’s Church of England School is proud of the fact that we are a highly inclusive school where our pupils achieve great success at all levels, with some outstanding individual successes.

St Hild's Church of England School head girl, Ella Robson, poses for a photo with her GCSE results.

"The support from our amazing staff, NEAT Trust, governors, parents and carers is crucial to the success of our children and the achievements of our 2024 graduates.”

She continued: “It has been a pleasure to see them develop into kind, caring and responsible young adults who will leave a legacy far beyond the school gates.”

Pupil Freya Moir, 16, excelled in her GCSEs, achieving two 9s, six 7s and one 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m so happy with my results. I think I did better than expected.”

Pupil Freya Moir, 16, excelled in her GCSEs, achieving two 9s, six 7s and one 6.

Freya is going to the town’s English Martyrs Sixth Form College, in September to study maths, further maths, sociology and performing arts.

Fellow student Evie McIndle, 16, was also “very happy” with her results, achieving two 9s, two 8s, one 6 and three 5s.

She is going to East Durham College, in Peterlee, to study a T-Level in early years education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head girl Ella Robson, 16, is looking forward to studying maths, biology, further maths and chemistry at Bede Sixth Form College, in Billingham, in September.

Debi Bailey, the chief executive of NEAT Academy Trust, which controls the school, said: “We are really proud of our wonderful pupils, their achievements and the confident, resilient young people they are.

"We wish them every success with their next steps and we are sure they will go on to great things.

"This time of year also provides us with an opportunity to thank our wonderful staff across our schools for their hard work and commitment to our school communities.”