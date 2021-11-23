Giant inflatable of Hartlepool layabout Andy Capp is unveiled

A giant inflatable version of the character, who was the brainchild of Hartlepool artist Reg Smythe, is pictured towering over Hartlepool Cricket Club ahead of its public debut at a charity event on Monday evening.

It is the latest in a series of plastic creations commissioned and purchased for undisclosed sums by a mystery group of people known as The Wombles of Hartlepool.

Only last Friday a 23ft-plus high replica of charity mascot Pudsey Bear made its first appearance at the town’s Jesmond Gardens Primary School ahead of its journey to Salford to star in BBC-1’s Children In Need charity extravaganza.

The plastic Andy at the Hartlepool Cricket Club clubhouse door. Picture by Gerald Oliver.

Not one to left behind, the 25ft Andy has insisted on doing his bit for a good cause or two and was first at the cricket clubhouse door before the Monday musical evening.

Organised by the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, the event was in of town charities Alice House Hospice and Miles For Men.

A spokesperson for the secretive group said before the event: “We have had Andy for around eight months and were waiting for the right moment to show him off for the first time.

"We were approached by the cricket club and hopefully he will make people giggle when they see him.”

Andy Capp prepares for his public debut at Hartlepool Cricket Club. Picture by Gerald Oliver.

Pudsey and Andy are the latest in a series of inflatables courtesy of the group.

Unveiled earlier this year were replicas of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus the Monkey.

The real Mr Johnson even met his plastic counterpart when he visited Hartlepool to congratulate new Conservative MP Jill Mortimer on her victory in the town's Parliamentary by-election in May.

The Wombles of Hartlepool are quick to point out, however, that they have no political allegiances and that the figures are merely intended to cheer people up while putting Hartlepool on the map.

Pudsey Bear is blown up at a secret Hartlepool location. Picture by FRANK REID

As to who may debut next out of a collection of around 15 inflatables, our Wombles contact said: “With Christmas around the corner, we are looking for something festive and something to celebrate panto season with.”

