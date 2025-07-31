A licensing hearing is to be held over a town centre bar's bid for permanent permission to play music and serve alcohol until 4am.

Operators of The Tipsy Doorman at 56 Church Street was granted a premises licence until 4am by Hartlepool Borough Council for six months in February.

It followed an application that went before the local authority’s licensing sub-committee.

The bar had previously benefitted from a licence held by a limited liability company, however that organisation was dissolved, leading to the licence for the site lapsing.

Stuart Espin, who submitted the application, noted the previous permission allowed the premises to sell alcohol until 4am each day, along with providing entertainment, including live and recorded music, and late night refreshment.

He sought for this to be reinstated.

Cleveland Police and several council officers argued any licence should only be until 2am before being granted the six-month trial period.

A new application has now been lodged by Mr Espin looking to secure permanent permission for the bar to continue selling alcohol and proving entertainment until 4am. The existing licence is due to expire on August 14.

However, the proposals have again been met with objections and concerns from police and the council’s licensing and environmental protection departments.

This means the application will go before the licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, August 5.

A representation from PC Clare Lawton notes the night time economy area “already suffers from high levels of crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour.”

She stated: “Cleveland Police believe that allowing the sale of alcohol as set out in the application would only add to the existing problems that this location experiences.”

The officer is suggesting the hours be shortened to 11am-2am.

And a response from Zoe Craig, council environmental protection manager, notes they are “not opposed to the operation of the premises in principle” but maintain “a closing time beyond 2am presents an increased risk of public nuisance in this location.”

The applicant has stressed various measures would be in place to ensure the venue complies with licensing objectives, including ensuring all staff have sufficient training, thorough CCTV is in place and security is employed at busy times.