A new council taxi licensing policy which will alter rules on vehicle age limits among other changes has been approved by Hartlepool council chiefs.

It comes after Hartlepool Borough Council carried out a consultation with residents and drivers on a draft private hire and hackney carriage licensing policy earlier this year.

The main changes include removing all vehicle age requirements, compared to having to be under five years old.

Additionally, all vehicles licensed must be Euro 6 compliant by September 1, 2025, following a postponement to the previous deadline of April 1, while wheelchair accessible vehicles will have an extra year.

All vehicles are manufactured to ‘Euro emissions standards’ which set acceptable limits for certain types of exhaust emissions, with the standards gradually becoming more stringent.

Some Hartlepool taxi drivers appealed to councillors for more time to prepare for the changes, but the council said they have had long enough.

It comes after a petition by drivers was submitted to the panel in December covering both issues.

The new policy received unanimous approval from the council’s licensing committee.

The consultation generated 22 responses, most from drivers who currently drive non-Euro 6 compliant vehicles who wanted an extension to the deadline.

Several cabbies attended the meeting to echo calls for the extension, raising concerns over costs and the impact of Uber being recently licensed in the town.

But council officers noted the Euro 6 standard, which became mandatory for new cars in 2015, was initially introduced into council policy in 2019 before being delayed due to Covid.

They added this has “provided the trade with six years to financially plan and implement the changes which the majority of vehicle owners have achieved.”

Councillor Carole Thompson added they had already “put this off on several occasions” and have held discussions with drivers previously, who have now “had sufficient time to renew vehicles.”

Other policy alterations include an updated approach to insurance write-offs.

And new drivers must provide evidence of satisfactory completion of a council approved driving assessment upon application instead of within their first 12 months.

The council currently licences 219 private hire and hackney carriage vehicles of which just 29 are not Euro 6 compliant.