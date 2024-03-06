Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ronnie Eve, owner of The Barber Shop, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, received the military service award from the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, for his dedication to the region’s army cadets over the past seven years.

Ronnie, a Sergeant Major in the Cleveland Army Cadets Force, looks after 160 cadets from across Cleveland in his company alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie served in the army reserves in Hartlepool – in the 7th Battalion of the Light Infantry – for three years before joining the cadets in 2017.

Ronnie Eve, 53, receives an award for his dedication to the Cleveland Army Cadet Force from the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.

He initially joined the cadets because he wanted to “give something back” to the community while really enjoying the work that he does.

Ronnie, 53, said: “It was nice to receive something, and to receive it in public. It is nice to be recognised.”

The Lord Lieutenant presented the award to Ronnie at an award’s ceremony on Tuesday, March 5, at The New Armoury, in Easington Road, Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his nomination, he said: “I was surprised to be fair. I received a letter out of nowhere and it explained everything.”

Ronnie Eve gets to work at his day job at The Barber Shop, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool.

But Ronnie’s dedication to the military community does not stop there.

In the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday, on November 11, Ronnie gives free haircuts to service men and women and veterans who walk through his door.

Speaking about this gesture, he said: “I wanted to give something back to servicemen and women, naval officers and even police and firemen – to everyone who put their lives on the line for their country.

“So many of them don't have jobs and live on the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s no way to treat the people that fought for our country – they should be treated better.”

Ronnie, who has been running The Barber Shop for 18 years, also regularly collects food parcels that are then delivered to veterans being homed by the Royal British Legion.