Al Devon, who is also known as The Night Barber, has set up temporary accommodation aimed at single people who suddenly find themselves homeless due to unemployment, relationship issues or financial hardships.

Al, who was a member of the Jar Family, has been working with a number of charities and organisations across the town and is now ready to provide temporary accommodation for those who need it.

Al said: “What I’m trying to do is offer safe stopgap accommodation to anyone who is facing homelessness due to financial reasons and who can’t get immediate help from the council.”

Al Devon, also known as The Night Barber, in one of the new rooms.

Rooms will be available to let for single people without substance addictions, criminal convictions and vulnerabilities.

Al did say, however, that he will try and help those who do not qualify for this type of housing by signposting them to organisations that can help.

He said: “All I can do at this point is point them to professional bodies in the town to get the help they need.”

Two rooms are already available, with the hope that more will be available in the future.

One of the new rooms that include a bed, couch and TV.

Al said: “I want to say thank you to the landlords, training companies, employers and small businesses who I have met recently to map out future plans and most of all the community and my followers here on Facebook who have helped with things like beds, furniture, pots and pans.”

Al’s efforts do not stop here however.

In March, Al is hosting a fundraising concert with sponsorship by Orangebox Training Solutions and McLean Roofing Contractors to raise awareness and funds for new and upcoming projects that will help people who are suffering from extreme hardship, the prospect of homelessness and homelessness itself.

Simon Corbett, founder of Orangebox Training Solutions, said: “What I want to do is support people who are helping people with genuine needs.”

The kitchen made available alongside the room.

He added: “I’m just working behind the scenes, Al is doing all the hard work.”