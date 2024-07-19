Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was party time at Mecca Bingo in Hartlepool after one player scooped a £50,000 jackpot that was shared with everyone who was playing the game in the club.

Players at Mecca Bingo, in Warrior Retail Park, Hartlepool, were treated to a share of the huge prize as one of its regular players secured the jackpot.

Bingo halls across Britain participated in the National Bingo Game’s special Super Share Saturday game, with the person claiming a ‘full house’ with the lowest number of calls nationwide securing a jackpot for themselves and an additional special £50,000 jackpot prize to be shared with their fellow players.

Hartlepool players celebrated on Saturday, July 6, after the £50,000 community jackpot prize was triggered when a regular, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched all the numbers on his ticket and claimed a full house in just 19 calls.

Michelle Doherty, general manager at Mecca Bingo Hartlepool, is thrilled that players at the Hartlepool bingo hall all got to share in the £50,000 jackpot.

Michelle Doherty, general manager at Mecca Bingo Hartlepool, said: “Bingo always brings people together, but never more so than when there’s a shared jackpot.”

She added: “The ticket holder went home with the £1,000 individual jackpot prize, and then the £50,000 community jackpot was shared between everyone in Hartlepool who had played the game.”

Neil Lamb, assistant manager at Mecca Bingo Hartlepool, added: “When we had a full house claim on the nineteenth call, the excitement in the club started to mount, as 19 is a really low number of calls in which to complete a ticket.

"When it was confirmed that Mecca Hartlepool had won the community prize, everyone was cheering and very excited.

"I was swamped by very happy customers who couldn't believe that they’d all won.”