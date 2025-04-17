Hartlepool cheerleaders on cloud nine after success at world championships in Orlando, Florida

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:25 BST
Cheerleaders from Hartlepool are jumping for joy after being crowned second in the world at a prestigious championships in America.

A team from the Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy won silver after an incredible performance at the Allstar World Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The world’s largest cheerleading and dance competition sees hundreds of teams around the world compete in their individual countries to get to the finals.

The Hawks earned their place, or “bid”, at the world championships after outshining other teams from the UK at Ice Championships in Stoke on Trent last May.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy celebrating after coming second in the All Star World Championships in Orlando, Florida.
Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy celebrating after coming second in the All Star World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

A group of 16 team members and two reserves aged 15-29, traveled with their coaches to the Orange County Convention Center.

This week, they progressed through the semi finals at Orlando advancing to finals in the international pom division in second place.

All their hard work paid off with a brilliant performance in finals alongside six other teams.

They retained second place finishing just a whisker behind USA who won gold.

Putting Hartlepool on the map at the world championships in America.
Putting Hartlepool on the map at the world championships in America.

Hartlepool Hawks coach Beccii Taylor told the Mail: “It’s a surreal feeling – this is only our second year competing in the international pom division and to win a bid in our first year to then going on to win silver at worlds in year two is insane!

"A lot of happy tears were shed by myself and my girls.

“We have worked so hard for this and my girls deserve this recognition. We are so happy.”

The Open Championship Series said: “The talent and hard work at this year’s All Star World Championship has been absolutely unreal.”

To celebrate, the Hawks went for a team meal the Olive Garden restaurant after the awards ceremony.

And the following day, the girls were treated with a trip to the famous Universal Studios theme park to let their hair down on their first day off from training.

The Hawks’ achievement has won them lots of plaudits from people back home for doing Hartlepool proud and putting the town well and truly on the world map.

One supporter said on social media: “Well done girls what an achievement you should be all proud of what you have done."

Another said: “What a performance, brilliant, they should all feel very proud of themselves after that. Second in the world no less.”

Related topics:HartlepoolOrlandoFlorida

