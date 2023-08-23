The Klique, from Karen Liddle School of Dance, in York Road, are representing the town on Friday, August 25, at the UDO World Championships, in Blackpool.

The Klique will be competing against dancers from 150 countries in a bid to impress the judges, and have been preparing tirelessly for months.

Gil Parker, who has been teaching at the Karen Liddle School of Dance for eight years, said: “I am really happy and excited. I know the kids are too.”

The Klique dance crew, from Karen Liddle School of Dance, are doing their last-minute rehearsals for the upcoming competition.

He added: “This is all kind of post-Covid. We set up the crews to put the competitive edge into dance and the kids have really been flourishing.”

Karen Liddle, owner of the dance school, said: “We are really proud of them. The work Gil has put in and the support is amazing. They have put a lot of work into it. It’s commendable.”

Fourteen-year-old Ebony Miller, from English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, said: “We are all really excited to do it. Some of us are quite nervous because it is a big competition.”

Thirteen-year-old Darcey Stothart, from English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, said: “We are excited but a bit nervous because we are going up against so many people. More than we normally do.”