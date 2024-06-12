Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The headteacher of a secondary school which is classed as requiring improvement is leaving her role.

Sara Crawshaw's departure from English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, was confirmed to parents and carers in a letter from the chief executive of the school’s controlling Bishop Hogarth Catholic Educational Trust.

In it, Mike Shorten praised Mrs Crawshaw’s “energy, drive and commitment” while outlining his confidence that the school will “continue to go from strength to strength”.

The letter also confirmed that current deputy head Colette Hogarth will become head of school from September.

Sara Crawshaw has decided to "step back" from her role as headteacher at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

English Martyrs was classed as “requires improvement” – the second lowest of four possible grades – after its last full inspection by the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) was published in November 2022.

Its verdict followed similar outcomes in full reports during 2019 and 2017.

Mrs Crawshaw was not in charge of English Martyrs during these earlier inspections.

Ofsted also noted progress earlier this year during a monitoring visit in which inspectors concluded that “leaders have ensured that the school is improving quickly”.

Mr Shorten’s June 11 letter said: “After three years as headteacher, Mrs Crawshaw has decided to step back from this role.

"She wishes everyone within the school and parish community the very best in the coming months and years.

"Her energy, drive and commitment has been relentless, and I would like to thank her for her most valuable service to the school and wider community and wish her all the best for her future endeavours.

“Going forward, I am pleased to announce that Mrs Hogarth, who is currently deputy headteacher, will take on the role of head of school from September 2024.

"Mrs Hogarth has worked at The English Martyrs for a number of years and has been instrumental in driving the school's improvement and development.

"She has a wealth of experience and expertise in teaching and learning, pastoral care, and curriculum design.

"She is also a strong advocate for our Catholic ethos and values.”

The letter added that Mrs Hogarth will be “closely” supported by the central trust team and in particular by “an experienced Catholic headteacher who has previously led an outstanding secondary school”.

Mr Shorten said: “I am confident that under their leadership, with your continued support, the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form will continue to go from strength to strength.”

A statement from the trust later added: “We would like to thank Mrs Crawshaw for her leadership of The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College for the past three years.

"She has put in energy and drive to bring about change. Her commitment to the EMS community has been relentless.

"Mrs Crawshaw has now taken the decision to step back from this role. We are pleased that Mrs Hogarth will be stepping up to lead the school.”

Aside from the overall grade, the November 2022 report classed English Martyrs as “requires improvement” in terms of its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.

Personal development and its sixth form provision were rated “good”.

Acknowledging that the school was undergoing “a period of change”, the inspectors said “there is still evidence that some pupils’ behaviour is, at times, not good enough”.

The report added: “Some pupils and staff talk about lessons sometimes being disrupted by poor behaviour.

"Not all staff challenge this behaviour consistently. Some pupils feel that this is unfair.”

The 2022 report added: “Currently, the quality of education and the standards that pupils achieve are not good enough.

"Leaders are raising expectations for what pupils should achieve. Sixth form students benefit from a strongly academic focus.”