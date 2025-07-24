Hartlepool film group hosts free screening of documentary starring Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton
In The Frame is holding the showing of Surviving Reality - Beyond the TV Dream on Friday, August 1, at 6.30pm at The Northern School of Art, in Church Square, Hartlepool.
In The Frame launched in 2023 and meets once a month at The Studio, in Tower Street, or at the Northern School of Art.
It hosts screenings of local films, talks by professionals, workshops and helps emerging talent get into the industry.
Suriving Reality - Beyong the TV Dream, starring 2005 Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton, explores the challenges of being in the public eye, and will be followed by a Q&A with the documentary’s stars.
The evening will also feature a local filmmaker screening of a film by Carl B Harrison,
Free tickets can be booked at https://shorturl.at/VHvQc.
