Hartlepool film group hosts free screening of documentary starring Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:27 BST
A growing Hartlepool film group is holding a free screening of a documentary starring former Big Brother Winner Anthony Hutton.

In The Frame is holding the showing of Surviving Reality - Beyond the TV Dream on Friday, August 1, at 6.30pm at The Northern School of Art, in Church Square, Hartlepool.

In The Frame launched in 2023 and meets once a month at The Studio, in Tower Street, or at the Northern School of Art.

It hosts screenings of local films, talks by professionals, workshops and helps emerging talent get into the industry.

Anthony Hutton (left) and Pete Bennett discussing reality TV fame at the Tees Valley International Film Festival. Photo: Terry Blackburnplaceholder image
Anthony Hutton (left) and Pete Bennett discussing reality TV fame at the Tees Valley International Film Festival. Photo: Terry Blackburn

Suriving Reality - Beyong the TV Dream, starring 2005 Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton, explores the challenges of being in the public eye, and will be followed by a Q&A with the documentary’s stars.

The evening will also feature a local filmmaker screening of a film by Carl B Harrison,

Free tickets can be booked at https://shorturl.at/VHvQc.

