A Hartlepool-based film group brought the red carpet to town for the premiere of its first community-centric short movie.

Lucky Penny premiered at Vue Cinema, in The Lanyard, Hartlepool, on Thursday, September 18, with two fully booked screenings.

Hartlepool-based film group In The Frame Collective filmed the short comedy over the course of three days at a number of locations across the town including The Chippy, on the Central Estate, and The Cosmopolitan Hotel, on the Headland.

This is the group’s first community produced film and involved more than 80 crew members, cast and local organisations.

Cast and crew enjoy Lucky Penny's film premiere at Vue Cinema, in The Lanyard, Hartlepool, on Thursday, September 18. Photo credit Andy Winward.

The film premier gave spectators the chance to meet the crew and cast and enjoy an after party at Blue Valentines, in Church Street.

Alice Pargiter, co-founder of In The Frame Collective, said: "We are incredibly proud of what everyone has been able to achieve for this first production, and more so, in line with being community-centric, being able to share it with the community of Hartlepool.

"This is a small showcase of what is possible and a taste of the many wonderful things to come for future crew, talent and locals with the development of the production village and our local film industry."

She added: "We are also immensely grateful to everyone and all the organisations that supported this effort.”

In The Frame Collective is looking forward to sharing Lucky Penny at regional and national film festivals, and will continue to provide a platform for local filmmakers at their monthly events.

The next event – Shared Screens, Shared Lives – will take place on Saturday, October 4.

Tickets will become available soon at https://intheframene.com/.