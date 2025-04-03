Hartlepool Male Voice Choir raises hundreds of pounds for Hartlepool RNLI
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir raised £750 for Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution at its Christmas concert held at the Borough Hall last year.
Choir chairman Duncan Graham said: “Hartlepool RNLI are one of many charities we have supported over the years.
"Their volunteer crew members are amazing for their commitment and bravery.
"We are proud to support them.”
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder said: “The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir have been great supporters of the charity for many years now and their continued support is really appreciated.
"The donation will help provide us with the best kit and training available.
“Training on our new lifeboat John Sharp is ongoing and it's thanks to donations such as this we can be on call to help people in trouble at sea 24/7, 365 days a year.”
