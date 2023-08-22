The latest March of the Mods event takes place on Saturday, December 9, at the Hartlepool United Supporters Club, in Sandringham Road, from noon until late.

Proceedings are going to one-year-old Teddy Freeman, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, to allow him and his family to go on holiday after his chemotherapy ends.

Money will also be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust which offers unique care and support for young people with cancer in the UK.

March of the Mods fundraiser in 2021, in Hartlepool.

The popular fundraiser has been held in the town every year since 2012, apart from in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Organiser Kev McGuire said: “Teddy is the grandson of Lesley and Panny Freeman. They support just about every charity event going around the town and have done for years, and that includes our event, Hartlepool March of the Mods.

"The events always donate 50% annually to local families and children, so when I heard about Teddy, I didn't need convincing to make him one of our beneficiaries for 2024.”

March of the Mods holds a number of events throughout the year across the country, from Aberdeen all the way down to Bournemouth.

Hartlepool March of the Mods fundraiser in 2019.

Since its launch over a decade ago, Hartlepool’s March of the Mods has raised around £100,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and a number of local charities and individuals.

Kev said: “This year nationally, all of us organisers around the UK are confident that the national total will finally break £1 million.”

The event is expected to be a sell out, with performances from Beauty & the Beat, Dig The Old Breed and Acoustic Weller, as well as a raffle with a Vespa 125 scooter up for grabs.

There will also be a number of DJs playing a range of songs including 60s, reggae, northern soul, house, the noughties and modern anthems.

This is their second event of the year, their first being in April 2023 where they raised a fantastic £4,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Hartlepool Ex-Armed Forces Veterans.

Tickets are £10 a person and can be bought online at https://www.seetickets.com/tour/hartlepool-march-of-the-mods-warm-up.