Hartlepool music venue to host Eighties tribute night with music from Queen, Eurythmics and more
The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool, is hosting the 1980s tribute night on Saturday, November 9, from 7pm.
Sensational eighties tracks are going to be performed live throughout the night, paying tribute to the likes of Queen, The Pointer Sisters, Deacon Blue, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Belinda Carlisle, Tiffany, Heaven 17 and Eurythmics.
The Studio is a cultural hub in the centre of Hartlepool that brings together music, the arts and communities.
Most recently, they have hosted Scottish rock legends Big Country, Hartlepool indie rock musician Michael Gallagher and noughties singing sensation Sandi Thom.
In 2023, they celebrated their 25th anniversary, and hope to continue to provide good quality music acts in the future.
Ticket prices start from £15 and can be bought online at https://skiddle.com/e/38039963.
