Hartlepool singer Michael Gallagher releases second single of 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool indie rock musician Michael Gallagher is releasing Out of Time on Friday, May 10.
This is his second single of 2024 following the release of Rum & Raisin in February.
Michael grew up in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool and has performed at a number of music events across his career including This Is Tomorrow, in Newcastle, and Soundwave Festival, in Seaton Carew.
Speaking about Out of Time, he said: “The idea came to me a couple of years ago when I first started doing demos and it is basically about a breakup.
"My friend was in a relationship at the time that ended, so I took some inspiration from that.”
Michael recorded the single at Kempston Street Studios, formerly known as Parr Street Studios, in Liverpool.
His nan first introduced the indie rock singer to music, giving him a pile of CDs from rock legends David Bowie and The Rolling Stones.
Speaking about his plans for the rest of 2024, he said: “Hopefully there will be another song coming out in the summer, and we’re going to try and work on an EP towards autumn.”
Michael, who is 27, is performing a sold-out home gig at Idols, in Church Street, on Saturday, May 11, to mark the release of his new single.
Out of Time can be streamed and listened to across a number of music platforms including Spotify.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.