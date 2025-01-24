Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of major acts have been signed up for a returning music festival later this year.

Soundwave Festival is coming back to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties hits.

B*witched, Atomic Kitten, Chesney Hawkes, Blazin’ Squad, 911, Gareth Gates, eternal, East17 and BoyzLife have all been confirmed as part of the line up.

The news follows the announcement last year that the Open Jar Tribute Festival will also return to Seaton Reach, on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.

Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop nineties and noughties pop hits. Pictured is pop band B*witched who are performing at the festival.

Joe Franks, the co-organiser of the events, said: “We have changed it up quite a lot this year. We’ve gone for nostalgic pop, so music from the Noughties and Nineties.”

He continued: “The problem we had last year was that people were just coming to see the Kaiser Chiefs, so it was quiet for most of the day, which isn’t good, especially for the food and drinks vendors.

"What we love about the Tribute Festival is that it is busy from the time the doors open.

"We are trying to bring a lot more of that into it so that it feels fun all day, and so that we can put something on for everyone.”

Chesney Hawkes is also performing at the festival. Chesney shot to fame at the age of 19 when he appeared in the film Budyy's Song, which features his best-known single The One and Only.

The fairground is set to return again this summer as well as a number of food and drinks vendors.

Ticket sign ups for Soundwave will go live on Friday, January 24, although a date for ticket sales has not yet been released.

Joe said: “It’s just some cheesy pop fun. Some laid back fun.”

More acts will be announced in due course.

Further details are available from https://soundwavelive.co.uk/.