Line up for Hartlepool’s Soundwave Festival announced as the likes of B*witched, Atomic Kitten and Chesney Hawkes get ready to take the stage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Soundwave Festival is coming back to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties hits.
B*witched, Atomic Kitten, Chesney Hawkes, Blazin’ Squad, 911, Gareth Gates, eternal, East17 and BoyzLife have all been confirmed as part of the line up.
The news follows the announcement last year that the Open Jar Tribute Festival will also return to Seaton Reach, on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.
Joe Franks, the co-organiser of the events, said: “We have changed it up quite a lot this year. We’ve gone for nostalgic pop, so music from the Noughties and Nineties.”
He continued: “The problem we had last year was that people were just coming to see the Kaiser Chiefs, so it was quiet for most of the day, which isn’t good, especially for the food and drinks vendors.
"What we love about the Tribute Festival is that it is busy from the time the doors open.
"We are trying to bring a lot more of that into it so that it feels fun all day, and so that we can put something on for everyone.”
The fairground is set to return again this summer as well as a number of food and drinks vendors.
Ticket sign ups for Soundwave will go live on Friday, January 24, although a date for ticket sales has not yet been released.
Joe said: “It’s just some cheesy pop fun. Some laid back fun.”
More acts will be announced in due course.
Further details are available from https://soundwavelive.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.