Indie rock musician Michael Gallagher (left) and engineer Andrew Bowden have launched their own taxi business True Blue Travel in response to people allegedly finding it difficult to find cheap and affordable taxis in Hartlepool.

Indie rock musician Michael Gallagher has started True Blue Travel alongside his friend and sheet metal employee Andrew Bowden.

Michael grew up in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool and has performed at a number of music events throughout his career including This Is Tomorrow, in Newcastle, and Soundwave Festival, in Seaton Carew, as well as a number of local gigs.

The pair, who are former English Martyrs School pupils, launched their business True Blue Travel in May in response to people across the region saying they found it difficult to find cheap and affordable taxis in Hartlepool.

The idea originally came from discussions the pair had about how expensive it is to get to football games – being supporters of Hartlepool United and going to many of their home and away games.

Michael said: “The idea came from the fact that it’s quite hard to get a taxi in Hartlepool and some are really expensive.

"That gave us the idea to get a bus and be able to give affordable travel for locals in the town.”

Hackney carriage drivers in Hartlepool currently operate a maximum fixed start fee to journeys of £2.50.

Increasing this to £3 was supported by councillors at a recent meeting and no objections were raised.

Michael assures the Mail that the pair have been busy so far, taking locals to festivals, the races and the airport.

True Blue Travel were crowned as the official transport company for the Soundwave Festival 2024 at Seaton Carew on July 26, and the pair are planning on taking part an Alice House Hospice’s charity race night in October.

Speaking about how the business has been going so far, Michael said: “It’s been really busy, we were quite shocked by it.”

He added: “We want to improve Hartlepool and make it shine.”

True Blue Travel currently operated one eight-seater bus but hopes to expand its business and offer more deals and packages in the future.

For more information and to book travel, see https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558373108130.