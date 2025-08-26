Two parks in Hartlepool have held onto a prestigious international award which recognises and congratulates open spaces across the globe that meet the “highest possible standards”.

Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road, and Ward Jackson Park, in Park Avenue, have both kept their Green Flag Awards following a recent inspection, and are among 2,250 locations across the UK that are celebrating their achievement.

Managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces across the globe.

Summerhill and Ward Jackson Park have both held Green Flag Awards since 2008 and are proud to be flying their flags for another year.

Councillor Gary Allen (right) celebrates Ward Jackson Park’s Green Flag Award with some of the Hartlepool Borough Council staff who look after the park.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We’re proud and delighted to once again retain this top award, which reflects our commitment to providing high quality parks and open spaces for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

“A very big thank you to everyone involved for all their dedication and hard work – both our own staff and also Summerhill’s team of volunteers.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “The charity has made huge strides over the past 16 years to increase the amount of high-quality public space, with a record-breaking 2,250 parks receiving Green Flag Awards this year.

“Quality parks and green spaces make the UK a heathier place in which to live and work, and a stronger place in which to invest.”

Councillor Gary Allen (centre) and staff from Summerhill Country Park are proud of their Green Flag Award.

Summerhill Country Park and Ward Jackson Park recently hosted a number of family-friendly activities for Love Parks Week, which is an annual national campaign run by Keep Britain Tidy that highlights the role green spaces play in boosting the health and wellbeing of residents and communities.

Cllr Allen said: “There are lots of great reasons to love your local park.

“They are fantastic for your health and wellbeing, whether that’s as a place to play with your children, somewhere to exercise, a tranquil spot to chill out with a good book or a meeting point for a picnic with family and friends."