Hartlepool United have thanked a town college after it stepped in to help repair the club’s beloved Centenary Wall.

The wall in Clarence Road carries the names of generations of proud Pools fans but was badly damaged in fierce storms last October.

But two big Hartlepool fans, and members of Hartlepool College of Further Education’s brickwork team, stepped in to restore the wall to its former glory in time for the start of the new season.

Lee Boyd and Andy O’Brien meticulously replaced the damaged brick slips at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Hartlepool College of Further Education's Lee Boyd and Andrew O'Brien in front of the repaired Centenary Wall. Photo: Hartlepool College of Further Education.

John Cartwright, head of business growth and skills at the College, said: “The brick slips are full of people’s sentimental memories, with tributes that are cherished by so many, so it is fantastic to see the restoration near the away entrance at the ground.

“As well as installing many new slips, Andy and Lee were able to clean some of the undamaged brick slips and secure them all back on the masonry wall. It looks great once again.”

The project received additional support from Intaglio Creative, based in Merseyside, and director Kevin O’Brien who has family links to Hartlepool.

Some of the bricks in Hartlepool United's fan Centenary Wall.

Rose Stoker, Hartlepool United’s commercial and operations director, expressed her delight at the Wall's restoration and praised the collaborative effort with the College.

Rose said: “We’re delighted to restore our Centenary Wall back to its former state following a horrible accident with heavy weather conditions in October.

“The Centenary Wall holds huge emotional and sentimental significance to the Club and fans alike – as a place with the names of many fans, former players and managers recorded for families and supporters to pay their respect since 2008.

“Our strong partnership with the College has enabled us to rebuild the Wall smoothly and efficiently."

She added: “Also, a huge thank you to Kevin from Intaglio Creative, who approached us immediately after the damage to offer their services to replace all damaged bricks, free of charge.

“The team have done a fantastic job and we’re glad to have repaired such a valuable and treasured display amongst supporters.

"We would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and endeavour.”

