Pupils at a Hartlepool primary school have paid their respects to soldiers past and present during a day of remembrance.

Pupils and staff at Fens Primary School, in Mowbray Road, paid their respects to soldiers past and present on November 10 during the school’s annual Remembrance Day.

Youngsters took part in a special assembly and a handful helped lay a wreath at the war memorial in Victory Square.

Pupils Taylor, Mila, Polly, Harper, Robert and Ben were accompanied by admin assistant Jane Mclauchlan, who served in the Royal Military Police for eight years, and her husband, Major Robert Mclauchlan, who served in the British Army for 38 years.

Pupils Taylor, Mila, Polly, Harper, Robert and Ben lay a wreath with Major Robert Mclauchlan and Jane Mclauchlan, Fens Primary School admin assistant.

Major Robert, who met his wife in the army, said: “I live in the local community and my wife works in a school so it is something we can do together.

"I also took part in the school assembly where I was able to give a visual picture to the kids and a better understanding of remembrance.”

Headteacher Christopher Connor said: “We are very big on respect and being respectful for the lives we have and being grateful to those going above and beyond.

"In the curriculum, we go on about all the service men and women and what they do. We have a big drive on that.

Jane Mclauchlan, Fens Primary School admin assistant and former member of the Royal Military Police, with her husband, Major Robert Mclauchlan.

"But certainly when it comes to remembrance, it is done annually.

"We build it into the curriculum throughout the year.”

He continued: “Making a difference going forward is something we focus on, so Remembrance Day encapsulates that.”

Pupils held a minute’s silence in an assembly service this morning and watched as Major Robert laid a wreath on the floor in the school hall.

Pupils pay their respects to soldiers past and present at the cenotaph in Victory Square.

On visiting the war memorial, a group of pupils were shown the name plaques of the soldiers who died on duty.

Mr Connor said: “I could not be more proud of the children. They have been perfect.”

Year six pupil Harper said: “It is really special. When you wear a poppy, you respect people who died for us.”