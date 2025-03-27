Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of bright young engineers at one of the town’s primary schools has qualified to represent the UK in a robotics competition in America in May.

Pupils at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, in Callander Road, Hartlepool are now trying to raise £20,000 to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championships in Texas.

The talented group, known as Teresa’s Tech Team, have defied expectations in just over four months.

Karl Ellis, computing lead and robotics team mentor at St Teresa’s, said: “The dedication and effort these children have shown since November has been truly inspiring.

“To go from starting our robotics journey so recently to qualifying for the World Championships is an incredible achievement.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for them to learn, compete and represent Hartlepool and the UK on a global stage.

"We are immensely proud of their progress and potential.”

The team’s journey began at a competition at Nissan, in Sunderland, which took them to a regional event in Newcastle – where they came first – and then onto the national finals in Telford.

Karl Ellis, computing lead and robotics team mentor at St Teresa's is proud of Teresa's Tech Team who has qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championships in Texas, America.

In Telford, the team tied for first place and despite missing out on the top spot in the tiebreaker, managed to secure a place in Texas for their “outstanding performance”.

Karl said: “We sadly missed out, just, however, our outstanding performance meant that we’ve qualified now for the World Championships.”

He continued: "The cost of this trip is substantial for each child and we urgently need the support of our community and local businesses to make this dream a reality.

“Without raising more than £20,000 quickly, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will be out of reach for these deserving children.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a tangible difference and help these talented young engineers experience something truly life-changing.”

All money raised will go towards travel, accommodation, insurance, applications, competition registration fees, branded team clothing and the cost of two supply teachers to ensure the students can attend without disrupting their learning.

The appeal has so far raised more than £11,000.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-st-teresas-tech-team-reach-the-world-championships?.

For more information or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].