Hartlepool's vaccination clinic's hours extended after 'big turn out'

The Covid-19 vaccination and booster clinic at Hartlepool’s Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, will now take place from 9am-5pm on Wednesday, December 8,

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Borough Council said: “Following a big turn out on Saturday, we're extending the opening hours of Wednesday's walk-in vaccination clinic in the Mill House Leisure Centre sports hall until 5pm.

"It includes a dedicated midwife-led session for pregnant women from 10am-2pm.”

Mill House Leisure Centre.

Midwives from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will again be present to offer advice.

The clinic is open to anyone aged 16 or over. No appointment is needed.

First and second doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines will be on offer as well as booster jabs.

Craig Blundred, the borough council’s director of public health, said: “The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.

“It’s also vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS.

"If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching COVID-19 and having a more serious illness, which would also result in increased pressures on our NHS.

“Covid-19 can be serious for pregnant women so it is important that they have their vaccinations to protect themselves and their unborn babies.”

