Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the second year that Alice House Hospice has this run the Duvet Day event – raising £3000 in 2023 – and takes place throughout the month of February.

This month-long event is a raffle for staff members at businesses across Hartlepool to win an extra day’s holiday fully paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participating businesses are given a large football card style board full of numbers and staff members can buy as many numbers as they like for £5 each.

Alice House Hospice encourage businesses to take part in their Duvet Day event.

Proceeds from each number go towards the hospice, supporting the care they give to people in and across Hartlepool.

The numbers are then entered into a draw and the buyer of the winning number wins an extra paid day off work.

Alice House Hospice’s community fundraiser, Janice Forbes, said: “An extra day off is a lovely treat for anyone and we hope that workplaces throughout the town will join us in this initiative and offer their staff the chance to win a Duvet Day in support of Alice House Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the resources including promotional materials and the number cards will be provided and we hope that this will encourage some friendly competition between colleagues.

“As always, all of the money raised will be used to fund the specialist care and support provided by the Hospice to local patients and families.”