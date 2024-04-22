How to get involved in Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 in Hartlepool
The Women’s Health Hub, in The Arches, Park Road, Hartlepool, has organised a number of activities to mark Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week 2024, which is a week-long campaign running from Monday, April 29, to Sunday, May 5.
Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is a campaign dedicated to talking about mental health problems before, during and after pregnancy.
Organised by the Perinatal Mental Health Partnership UK, this campaign aims to raise awareness of perinatal mental health problems and help people access the information, care and support they need to recover.
The Women’s Hub, which was founded in 2023, has organised a range of activities including Chatter & Natter, infant feeding social, NCT’s Parents in Mind, Creative Journaling and Sling Library and Parental Support.
Zoe Gardiner, who is the co-founder of the hub alongside Lottie Ayres, said: “I think it's important to mark the week as maternal deaths are continuing to increase, with suicide being the leading cause of death.
"There obviously isn't one clear way to tackle this but providing new parents with safe spaces to talk and to share and using campaigns such as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week to show them they're not alone are all important things we can do to try and change these worrying statistics.”
The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) is also running a session at The Women’s Health Hub during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, on April 30, from 1pm until 2.30pm.
This group will then become a weekly session for all new mothers across the town to get involved in.
The NCT launched in Hartlepool in January 2024 to provide a judgement-free space for new parents feeling anxious or isolated, struggling with their mental health and wellbeing or needing support with feeding their baby.
Trained volunteers provide trusted support, evidence-based information and signpost members to local support services.
To book a free slot at the NCT’s Parents in Mind, email [email protected].
No booked is required for any of the other sessions.
