One Hartlepool barber is spending his 11th Christmas giving free haircuts to the homeless and people in need across the region after experiencing homelessness himself.

Hassan Hawleri has been cutting hair for the homeless on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last 10 years and is getting ready to continue this tradition on December 25 at The Salvation Army Swan Lodge Lifehouse, in Sunderland.

For Hassan, giving haircuts to those in need is his way of giving back to the community.

The owner of King Kutz, in York Road, has experienced homelessness himself – living and sleeping in his car – and understands the importance a haircut can have on people.

The dad of three said: “I used to give them five pounds or ten pounds but it did not help them.

"They were spending it on alcohol and things that don’t matter.”

Hassan instead decided to offer free haircuts which he has been doing for ten years now.

He said: “Every year I go to the Salvation Army in Sunderland from nine until five and give haircuts.

"I don’t see my kids until later. The homeless are more important.”

He added: “I know how hard it is to be homeless.”

Since 2013, Hassan has given free haircuts to hundreds of people across the region including those in care homes and those on the streets.

In 2022, Hassan gave free haircuts to 35 homeless people in Sunderland and in 2021 he took to the streets of Newcastle with nothing but a chair and a pair of scissors.

The former MP of Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer, personally thanked Hassan for his efforts last Christmas.

In a letter to Hassan, she said: “Offering free haircuts to the local homeless is a fantastic initiative and one I’m sure is greatly received by those individuals.

"This selfless act could be the first step to change their lives, and I’m sure that those receiving the haircuts leave with a renewed drive and fresh outlook.”

She added: “I was incredibly touched by your personal story and your motivations behind this heart-warming project.”

Hassan hopes as many people as possible will take advantage of his initiative and plans to continue his charity cuts for years to come.