In pictures: Hartlepool lights up in solidarity with Ukraine in act of reflection event

Victory Square War Memorial was lit up in the colours of Ukraine’s flag ahead of a short act of reflection at 7pm on Wednesday.

The war memorial remained lit up until 9pm and people also had the chance to leave tributes.

The act of reflection was led by the Civic Chaplain, the Reverend Norman Shave, of Stranton Church, and the Reverend Verity Brown, of St Hilda’s Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The War Memorial in Hartlepool was lit up on Wednesday night./ Photo: Dave Charnley

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, has praised the town for the turnout, despite the weather conditions.

Cllr Moore said: “It is important that as town we continue to send a clear message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine and demonstrate our on-going support as the terrible tragedy that is being inflicted upon them unfolds.

“The act of reflection was a key part of that and I’m delighted that we were able to hold it – despite the atrocious weather conditions. I would like to thank everyone who braved the heavy rain to attend.

“The actual turnout at Victory Square – and the numbers who watched the event online – show what a caring town Hartlepool is, and we will continue to harness that spirit to do whatever we can to support Ukraine and its people practically over coming days, weeks and months.”

The event gave Hartlepool residents the chance to show solidarity with the people in Ukraine./Photo: Dave Charnley

In recent weeks, Hartlepool has united in aid of Ukraine.

Five vans filled with aid have left the town this month, after Hogg Global Logistics stepped in and offered to act as a collection point for donations in Hartlepool at the end of February.

In less than 24 hours since the start of the appeal, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company.

There was space for people to leave tributes. /Photo: Dave Charnley

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.