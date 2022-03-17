In pictures: Hartlepool lights up in solidarity with Ukraine in act of reflection event
Town residents gathered to show their support for those in Ukraine as a Hartlepool landmark was illuminated to show solidarity.
Victory Square War Memorial was lit up in the colours of Ukraine’s flag ahead of a short act of reflection at 7pm on Wednesday.
The war memorial remained lit up until 9pm and people also had the chance to leave tributes.
The act of reflection was led by the Civic Chaplain, the Reverend Norman Shave, of Stranton Church, and the Reverend Verity Brown, of St Hilda’s Church.
Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, has praised the town for the turnout, despite the weather conditions.
Cllr Moore said: “It is important that as town we continue to send a clear message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine and demonstrate our on-going support as the terrible tragedy that is being inflicted upon them unfolds.
“The act of reflection was a key part of that and I’m delighted that we were able to hold it – despite the atrocious weather conditions. I would like to thank everyone who braved the heavy rain to attend.
“The actual turnout at Victory Square – and the numbers who watched the event online – show what a caring town Hartlepool is, and we will continue to harness that spirit to do whatever we can to support Ukraine and its people practically over coming days, weeks and months.”
In recent weeks, Hartlepool has united in aid of Ukraine.
Five vans filled with aid have left the town this month, after Hogg Global Logistics stepped in and offered to act as a collection point for donations in Hartlepool at the end of February.
In less than 24 hours since the start of the appeal, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company.
Hartlepool Borough Council’s Ukraine appeal has also received support from as far as Huddersfield and a number of donation points have been set up in the town.