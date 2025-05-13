Landmark Hartlepool building The Hillcarter reopens to the public as bar and nightclub

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th May 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 17:08 BST
A prominent building in the centre of town is getting ready to open its doors to the public once again after being closed for almost six years.

The Hillcarter Bar, located in Church Street, is opening its doors to the public as a bar and nightclub on Saturday, May 17, at 4pm.

Taking to Facebook, the venue has posted: “Under new ownership, we're excited to bring a fresh vibe to your favourite local spot.”

The Hillcarter first began trading as a department store in the late 1800s and became a hotel in 1997, boasting a large rooftop restaurant with panoramic views.

The Hillcarter Bar, located in Church Street’s iconic The Hillcarter, is opening its doors to the public on Saturday, May 17, at 4pm.

The venue added: “Whether you're looking for a relaxed evening or a high-energy party, we've got you covered.

"Get ready for unforgettable nights where good times and great company are always on tap.”

