Landmark Hartlepool building The Hillcarter reopens to the public as bar and nightclub
The Hillcarter Bar, located in Church Street, is opening its doors to the public as a bar and nightclub on Saturday, May 17, at 4pm.
Taking to Facebook, the venue has posted: “Under new ownership, we're excited to bring a fresh vibe to your favourite local spot.”
The Hillcarter first began trading as a department store in the late 1800s and became a hotel in 1997, boasting a large rooftop restaurant with panoramic views.
The venue added: “Whether you're looking for a relaxed evening or a high-energy party, we've got you covered.
"Get ready for unforgettable nights where good times and great company are always on tap.”