One of Hartlepool’s historic museums has been nominated for an award for its contribution to society and community drive.

The Museum of Hartlepool, based in the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Maritime Avenue, has been nominated for the Family Friendly Museum Award for its Young Producers project.

Young Producers is a group of 16-25 year-olds across the North East who plan events and exhibitions at museums in the Tees Valley area including the Museum of Hartlepool and Hartlepool Art Gallery.

The award, launched in 2004, recognises sites that are the most hospitable, fun and accessible for families, and is the only museum award in the UK that is judged by families.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “It’s an honour to be nominated for a Kids in Museums Award for our Young Producers project.

"We are very proud that our work, and the work of our young people, has been recognised nationally.

“Our young people worked with Hartlepool Art Gallery and the Museum of Hartlepool, together with the support of Tees Valley Museums Group and Children North East, to gain on-the-job experience of working in the cultural sector and producing interpretation and events for exhibitions.

