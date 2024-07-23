Museum of Hartlepool nominated for national museum award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Museum of Hartlepool, based in the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Maritime Avenue, has been nominated for the Family Friendly Museum Award for its Young Producers project.
Young Producers is a group of 16-25 year-olds across the North East who plan events and exhibitions at museums in the Tees Valley area including the Museum of Hartlepool and Hartlepool Art Gallery.
The award, launched in 2004, recognises sites that are the most hospitable, fun and accessible for families, and is the only museum award in the UK that is judged by families.
Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “It’s an honour to be nominated for a Kids in Museums Award for our Young Producers project.
"We are very proud that our work, and the work of our young people, has been recognised nationally.
“Our young people worked with Hartlepool Art Gallery and the Museum of Hartlepool, together with the support of Tees Valley Museums Group and Children North East, to gain on-the-job experience of working in the cultural sector and producing interpretation and events for exhibitions.
“Thanks to funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority and Arts Council England, we are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to help our local young people gain new skills and offer them experiences that will help them flourish in the creative sector.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.