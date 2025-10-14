New ONS figures show fall in unemployment across Hartlepool
The latest figures shows that 2,680 people were claiming unemployment benefits in September, 245 fewer than in September 2024.
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash welcomed the news saying: “This is good news for Hartlepool. It shows the progress we are making as new investment, training opportunities and major projects come forward.
"From new nuclear power and clean energy to our growing creative industries, things are really starting to happen for our town.
“But we are not done yet. I will not stop fighting until every single person in Hartlepool has the chance to get on, build a career and thrive.”
Hartlepool is currently seeing major developments across several sectors including nuclear energy proposals, education and training academies.
Mr Brash added: “With continued investment, skills and ambition, we can make sure that this progress reaches every part of our community.”