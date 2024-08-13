Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of national experts have published a new report identifying ways Hartlepool can unlock its historic heritage potential.

Historic England’s Historic Places Panel visited Hartlepool in November 2023 to offer advice on how the town can develop and promote its own history, focusing on Church Street, the waterfront and the Headland.

It has suggested reopening the Hartlepool Art Gallery tower, in Church Square, which would give visitors the chance to enjoy a 360 degrees view of the town.

The panel also recommended creating a programme of cultural and community events and activities that draw people to the waterfront, Headland, Seaton Carew and Church Street, which could be used for festivals and pop-up markets.

Ben Derbyshire, chair of the Historic Places Panel, said: “We enjoyed a hugely interesting and invigorating visit to Hartlepool last November.

"The town has an immensely rich heritage and fascinating prospects as a centre for growth in the North East.

"There is clearly all to play for as the nation seeks new ways to regenerate its post-industrial towns and there are no shortage of enterprising culture, ideas and leadership in Hartlepool.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We feel privileged that the Historic Places Panel, an influential body of experts with unrivalled knowledge of how an area’s history and heritage can be harnessed to support regeneration opportunities, accepted our invitation to visit Hartlepool.

"We are grateful for the panel’s insight and we will be carefully considering its report alongside partners and other stakeholders over coming months as we look to drive forward our exciting regeneration and development plans for the borough.”