Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity in Hartlepool is “over the moon” after moving into new premises just weeks before it was expecting to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ReLoved Clothing has moved into a new base in the town’s York Road after facing closure just last month.

The charity used to operate from Greenbank, in Stranton, but due to rent and overhead costs they could no longer run their business from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, they appealed to the public to help raise £23,000 to stay in Greenbank or £12,000 to move to a more affordable location.

Natalie Frankland (front) with volunteers inside of ReLoved Clothing at 173 York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Natalie Frankland, who set the charity up in 2022, said: “I am over the moon we can carry on and still be able to provide that service to those who need it.”

She added: “It was a really good Christmas present.”

Natalie initially set the charity up to distribute free school uniforms to struggling families, and now also provides clothes to adults.

Since its creation, ReLoved Clothing has provided more than 50,000 items and clothes to families, and free school uniforms to more than 7,500 children in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its creation in 2022, ReLoved Clothing has provided more than 50,000 items and clothes to families, and free school uniforms to more than 7,500 children in need.

Natalie first viewed the property on York Road on January 3 and started moving in just three days later on Monday, January 6.

She said: “We had lots of support from the community.

"Jonathan Brash (Hartlepool MP) closed his office doors for the day to help.

"We had lots of people from my walking group too and people who use the service just wanting to help.”

She added: “This is more than just a community service. It’s a deeply personal mission for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie would like to thank the PFC Trust, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation and The Harmony Group for their support in helping the charity raise the money needed to be able to continue the service.

The shop is expected to be open by the end of the month, but support is still going to be available for those who really need it before this date.

Natalie, who won Lorraine Kelly’s Woman of the Year Trailblazer Award last September, said: “If people still need support, they can get in touch with us so we can try to put some bits together so there is no break in service.”

She can be contacted on 07891 013715 or by email at [email protected].