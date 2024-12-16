A charity in Hartlepool is appealing to the public to help raise more than £20,000 to keep its business afloat and continue to help hundreds of families across Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ReLoved Clothing, which is based in Greenback, in Stranton, is appealing to the public to help raise enough money to keep it in business, or risk closing at the end of January.

Natalie Frankland initially set the charity up in 2022 to distribute free school uniforms to struggling families, and now also provides clothes to adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie said: “My main concern is what do people do if we are not there? We have thousands of people on the books – what do they do?”

ReLoved Clothing, based in Greenback, in Stranton, is appealing to the public to help raise enough money to keep them in business, or risk closing at the end of January.

Since its creation in 2022, ReLoved Clothing has provided more than 50,000 items and clothes to families, and free school uniforms to more than 7,500 children in need.

To stay in their current home in Greenback, however, ReLoved Clothing needs to raise £23,000.

The charity has found another location that is smaller although rent costs there are still £12,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie said: “This is more than just a community service. It’s a deeply personal mission for me.

Since its creation in 2022, ReLoved Clothing has provided more than 50,000 items and clothing to families, and free school uniforms to more than 7,500 children in need.

"The thought of shutting our doors, turning away families in desperate need and halting the incredible work we do fills me with an overwhelming sense of sadness and frustration.

"We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that no child goes to school without a uniform, that parents can clothe their children with dignity and that we provide comfort and support to those who need it most.

"To think that all of this could come to an end feels like a failure to the people who have placed their trust in us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen volunteers help Natalie run the clothing bank and “risk losing their sense of identity” if the charity closes.

Natalie said: “They all came in as service users themselves. Most of them have been here for the two years we have been open.”

The charity currently has enough money to operate until the end of January “but then that is it”.

Natalie said: “We need a home. Without that, we cannot operate.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reloved-clothing?.