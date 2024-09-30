Hartlepool mum awarded prestigious ITV Lorraine Kelly Woman of the Year Trailblazer Award
Natalie Frankland, 36, was surprised live on ITV’s Lorraine show at The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, on Monday, September 30, with Lorraine’s Woman of the Year Trailblazer Award.
Ria Hebden, one of the show’s hosts, told Natalie she had won the award, which recognises women who have broken barriers, overcome obstacles and made a difference.
She was also congratulated by presenter Lorraine Kelly via a live link to the programme’s studios.
Natalie has made a large impact on her community after setting up ReLoved Clothing in August 2022 with a number of friends to recycle and reuse unwanted clothes.
According to Natalie, £1.3million has been saved in just 15 months through this scheme.
She also set up New Perspectives North East Wellness Walking Group in January 2022, which has had 14,000 attendees since its launch.
Natalie was nominated by her mum Karen Frankland and was surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, September 30, as well as MP Jonathan Brash, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson and her consort, Phil Holbrook.
Natalie said: “I’m at a loss for words, and that never happens.”
She continued: “It’s not often that this happens. I’m absolutely astounded.
"The work I do, it just happens. I don’t think about it.
"For me, it’s about giving back.
"It makes it worthwhile when you see those families come in for support and they can access what they need.
"I always have this fear of what if we weren’t there? What would happen?”
Mum Karen said: “I think she deserves the recognition for everything she does because she puts that much effort in but doesn’t do things for herself.
"She always does things for the community.”
Cllr Thompson, said: “I think Natalie really shows how kind people in Hartlepool are – how they’re generous and look after each other.”
Natalie has been invited to attend the Women of the Year awards lunch and ceremony later this month in London, where she will officially receive her award among 450 specially chosen women from across the UK and around the world.
