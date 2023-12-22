'Overwhelming' - Hundreds of presents donated to Hartlepool Mail-MKM Building Supplies Christmas gift appeal
Organised annually in association with the town’s MKM Building Supplies, more than 800 presents – easily a third more than last year – are heading to needy youngsters across town in time for December 25.
From selection boxes and toiletries to children’s scooters and bikes, people have been dropping presents off at the company’s Burn Road premises for the last month.
Branch co-director Mike Sumpter said he is “chuffed” by this year’s response, adding: “We have had more than 800 gifts and they are still coming in.
"Every year there seems to be more people out there struggling and yet every year the response is fantastic. It is just so overwhelming.
"I would just like to thank all our customers and Mail readers who have responded.
"Their donations will help children who might otherwise do without on Christmas Day.”
While the appeal has attracted gifts from regular donors,
Mick said: “We had one new customer who came in, saw what we were doing, went off and came back with 20 presents.
"It is just so pleasing that we have made Christmas better for a lot of children and a lot of families.”
Schools, who will pass the gifts on to families of pupils, charities and youth centres are among the organisations to receive presents courtesy of the appeal.
Mick also praised MKM’s assistant depot manager, Jane Plant, for her efforts in organising the appeal.
Jane herself added: “It is definitely one of the best years we have had in terms of donations.
"People have been so generous considering how difficult things are.”
Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith praised both MKM Building Supplies for its support as well as everyone who contributed towards the joint appeal this year.
He said: “Our thanks yet again so to MKM Building Supplies and everyone at its Hartlepool branch for their efforts in making our appeal so successful.
"Well done to everyone who found the time and money to travel to the premises with a donation.
"Your donation will put a smile on someone’s face come Christmas Day and is proof again, if ever it was needed, that Hartlepool folk know how to support those in need.”