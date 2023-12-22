'Overwhelming' - Hundreds of presents donated to Hartlepool Mail-MKM Building Supplies Christmas gift appeal

Hartlepool Mail readers have been praised for their “overwhelming” response to our joint Christmas gift appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised annually in association with the town’s MKM Building Supplies, more than 800 presents – easily a third more than last year – are heading to needy youngsters across town in time for December 25.

From selection boxes and toiletries to children’s scooters and bikes, people have been dropping presents off at the company’s Burn Road premises for the last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Branch co-director Mike Sumpter said he is “chuffed” by this year’s response, adding: “We have had more than 800 gifts and they are still coming in.

Left to right, Sue Wilson, from Stranton Primary School, Wayne Ingledew, from Ingledew Builders, Lee Dees, from MKM Building Supplies, and Lucy Rowell, from Friends of Stranton Primary School, with just some of the donations to the Mail-backed Christmas appeal at MKM Building Supplies depot, in Burn Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

"Every year there seems to be more people out there struggling and yet every year the response is fantastic. It is just so overwhelming.

"I would just like to thank all our customers and Mail readers who have responded.

"Their donations will help children who might otherwise do without on Christmas Day.”

While the appeal has attracted gifts from regular donors,

Michael Sumpter, the co-director of the Hartlepool branch of MKM Building Supplies. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick said: “We had one new customer who came in, saw what we were doing, went off and came back with 20 presents.

"It is just so pleasing that we have made Christmas better for a lot of children and a lot of families.”

Schools, who will pass the gifts on to families of pupils, charities and youth centres are among the organisations to receive presents courtesy of the appeal.

Mick also praised MKM’s assistant depot manager, Jane Plant, for her efforts in organising the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane herself added: “It is definitely one of the best years we have had in terms of donations.

"People have been so generous considering how difficult things are.”

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith praised both MKM Building Supplies for its support as well as everyone who contributed towards the joint appeal this year.

He said: “Our thanks yet again so to MKM Building Supplies and everyone at its Hartlepool branch for their efforts in making our appeal so successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well done to everyone who found the time and money to travel to the premises with a donation.

"Your donation will put a smile on someone’s face come Christmas Day and is proof again, if ever it was needed, that Hartlepool folk know how to support those in need.”