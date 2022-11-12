‘Phenomenal’: Eddy Ellwood reacts after Hartlepool man grabs top-five Mr Universe spot

Eddy Ellwood helped coach Adam in the lead up to the competition in Bradford on Saurday, November 5, helping him with his diet and giving valuable advice.

Adam went away victorious as faced competition from all over the world and placed fifth in his category at the NABBA Mr Universe show. He had previously told the Mail his goal was to get into the top six and now has his sights on breaking into Mr Universe’s top three at next year’s event.

Local gym owner and five-time Mr Universe winner Eddy Ellwood has praised Adam, saying the bodybuilder and professional wrestler could go “a very long way”.

Eddy Elwood, left, has congratulated Adam on the win at the Mr Universe contest.

He said: "Adam’s a very passionate competitor and wrestler. He’s been training with us for a long time, since his early twenties.

"This year he qualified for the Mr Britain title and he came away with the win, which qualified him for the Mr Universe title which he’s just done and placed fifth, which is phenomenal.

"He can go a very long way. I’d like him to win the title one day, but that depends on his passion for it. If he carries on the way he’s going, he stands a good chance of taking the title one day.”

Adam is hoping to get into the top three of Mr Universe next year.

Adam, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, got into bodybuilding after first taking an interest in wrestling as a kid and dreaming of wrestling in the WWE. He started lifting weights in secondary school and took part in his first bodybuilding show in 2013.

The 31-year-old business owner now prepares to take part in the NABBA Britain contest in Leeds on Saturday, November 12, which will help him qualify for Mr Britain and bring him closer to grabbing a spot in next year’s Mr Universe.

"I’m feeling confident that hopefully I’ll be able to place at the UK and then go on to compete at Mr Britain next year,” Adam added.

The Mr Universe title has also been won four times by bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.