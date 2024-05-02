Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School, in Stratford Road, Hartlepool, has been rated “good” by Ofsted inspectors in their latest report – the second highest of four grades.

Ofsted states: “Pupils know that they are loved and cared for in this highly inclusive school.

"They are cherished for the unique individuals they are and respond positively to the encouragement and support they receive.”

Since joining the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust in 2021, the school has adapted its curriculum to suit individual needs.

The report states: “The schemes are detailed and ambitious and map out what pupils will learn in well-defined steps.

"They are sufficiently editable to reflect the local context.”

Early reading is prioritised at this school, adds the report, supporting “pupils’ growing enthusiasm for reading”.

The school “thinks carefully about the books that pupils read and study in class” and “offers a range of styles that support pupils’ wider understanding of different cultures”.

The curriculum at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School is also “well considered,” with pupils being “taught in an age-appropriate way to understand themselves and their bodies and to keep themselves safe.”

The report gave the school a couple of areas to improve in, stating that “opportunities for pupils to use and apply their knowledge and skills for more demanding tasks are not fully embedded”.

It adds: "This means that pupils do not deepen their understanding equally well across all curriculum subjects.”

The report also states how the phonics programme is “not taught consistently well” so “opportunities to reinforce pupils’ early writing skills are lost.

The headteacher of St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Joanne Wilson, said: “I am really proud that we have been recognised as an inclusive school with a really strong curriculum that helps children progress to key stage three and gives children the knowledge and skills that enhance their learning."

She continued: “It was nice for the Ofsted inspector to celebrate the things we know are good about St Cuthbert’s.