Reformer Pilates studio in Hartlepool celebrates first birthday
Caroline Webb and Sean Boagey, of C&S Wellness, opened Hartlepool’s first Reformer Pilates studio in Usworth Road, Hartlepool, back in October 2024.
Since then, Caroline and Sean have also opened a studio in Darlington and are getting ready to welcome a third in Billingham.
Caroline said: “It honestly feels incredible. We’re so proud and a little bit overwhelmed in the best way by how far C&S Wellness has come in just one year.
“When we opened our first studio in Hartlepool, our goal was simple – to make Reformer Pilates more affordable, accessible and community-driven.
“Seeing how many people have embraced what we do, built confidence and found joy in movement has been the most rewarding part.
"It’s not just a business milestone, it feels like celebrating a family that’s grown around shared energy, encouragement and connection.”
Reformer Pilates is a popular low-impact exercise that uses a bed-like frame for resistance and support and improves muscle tone, strength and posture.
Caroline said: “When we opened in 2024, we couldn’t have imagined just how quickly the community would grow.
"The response has been amazing. The demand for accessible, welcoming Reformer Pilates spaces has been huge, and it’s shown us there’s a real appetite for what we do.”
Speaking about the business’s expansion over the past 12 months, she added: “Opening in Darlington and now preparing for Billingham feels surreal but so exciting.
"It’s a sign that our mission to make Reformer Pilates affordable and inclusive is resonating with people.
"We’re incredibly grateful for the support and can’t wait to see where 2026 takes us.”
C&S Wellness has a range of classes on offer, from complete beginners to experienced movers.
It also runs a weekly postnatal Reformer Pilates class for new mothers looking to “build strength, mobility and confidence”.
Caroline said: “It has been a massive hit, and we are one of the only studios to focus on this.
"Our approach is always supportive, encouraging and community-led so no matter where you’re starting, there’s a class for you.”