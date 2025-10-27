A Hartlepool Pilates studio is celebrating its first birthday after a busy 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Caroline and Sean have also opened a studio in Darlington and are getting ready to welcome a third in Billingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline said: “It honestly feels incredible. We’re so proud and a little bit overwhelmed in the best way by how far C&S Wellness has come in just one year.

Caroline Webb and Sean Boagey, of C&S Wellness, opened the town’s first Reformer Pilates studio at Unit 18 in Usworth Road, Hartlepool, back in October 2024.

“When we opened our first studio in Hartlepool, our goal was simple – to make Reformer Pilates more affordable, accessible and community-driven.

“Seeing how many people have embraced what we do, built confidence and found joy in movement has been the most rewarding part.

"It’s not just a business milestone, it feels like celebrating a family that’s grown around shared energy, encouragement and connection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reformer Pilates is a popular low-impact exercise that uses a bed-like frame for resistance and support and improves muscle tone, strength and posture.

C&S Wellness has a range of classes on offer, from complete beginners to experienced movers. It also runs a weekly postnatal Reformer Pilates class for new mothers looking to “build strength, mobility and confidence”.

Caroline said: “When we opened in 2024, we couldn’t have imagined just how quickly the community would grow.

"The response has been amazing. The demand for accessible, welcoming Reformer Pilates spaces has been huge, and it’s shown us there’s a real appetite for what we do.”

Speaking about the business’s expansion over the past 12 months, she added: “Opening in Darlington and now preparing for Billingham feels surreal but so exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a sign that our mission to make Reformer Pilates affordable and inclusive is resonating with people.

Rebecca Elliott gets ready to lead a mixed ability Reformer Pilates class.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support and can’t wait to see where 2026 takes us.”

C&S Wellness has a range of classes on offer, from complete beginners to experienced movers.

It also runs a weekly postnatal Reformer Pilates class for new mothers looking to “build strength, mobility and confidence”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline said: “It has been a massive hit, and we are one of the only studios to focus on this.

"Our approach is always supportive, encouraging and community-led so no matter where you’re starting, there’s a class for you.”