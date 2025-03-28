Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedy stars are heading to Hartlepool in July as part of a three-day festival this summer.

Laughing Stock Comedy Festival is making its debut at Seaton Reach, in Coronation Drive, Hartlepool, on Sunday, July 27, from 2pm until 8pm.

Comedy star Russell Howard is headlining the show and will be joined by a number of artists including Adam Rowe, Ninia Benjamin, Gary Delaney, Matt Reed, Emmanuel Sonubi, Raymond and Mr Timpkins.

The event is in partnership between By The Sea Leisure and comedy promoter Peter Vincent and is the first of its kind for Hartlepool.

Organisers decided to “build on the success” of the comedy tent at last year’s Soundwave music festival by bringing acts to their very own festival.

Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “Peter has brought some huge names to Teesside over the years.

“With what we have already got down there, we now have his experience with comedy.

"We see this as a great working relationship between ourselves in what is no doubt going to bring the biggest comedy names the town has seen, and arguably the biggest festival.”

He added: “We are proud of what we are doing and we are pleased that everyone is on board with it.”

Festival goers are in for a treat this July as Clubland by the Sea and Soundwave Festival make a return on Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26.

More than 50 artists are set to perform across multiple stages on Friday including DJ and record producer Jax Jones and Swedish singer and record producer Basshunter.

A number of nineties and noughties hits will also be playing as the likes of B*witched, Chesney Hawkes, Blazin’ Squad and East17 take to the stage on Saturday.

Murphy’s fairground is set to return again this summer as well as a number of food and drinks vendors as 15,000 people are expected to descend on Seaton Reach.

Speaking about the addition of a new festival, Joe said: “It’s the final piece in the jigsaw.

"We are trying to bring something for everyone in the town.”

Tickets are on sale now and available at https://www.laughingstockcomedy.com/?fbclid.