The Heugh Yarners decided to commemorate this royal occasion by knitting coronation chickens, king prawns and queen scallops which they then attached to bollards outside the Redheugh War Memorial on the Headland.

The Heugh Yarners, who first started knitting in 2015, are anonymous craft makers whose popular work has featured in locations across the Headland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clockwise from left: Coronation chicken, king prawn and queen scallop.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The response to the royal bollard toppers has been great.

"We knew we wanted to cause a few smiles so the coronation chickens were a must.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But by creating the king prawn and queen scallop characters we are able to highlight the Reclaim Our Sea movement who do so much work to attempt to solve ‘the mysteries’ of recurring wash ups around the North East coast.”

Sally Bunce, a marine mammal rescuer and member of Reclaim our Sea, said: “It is wonderful to see the Heugh Yarners show their support to the local fishing fleet and marine environment with their reference to Reclaim our Sea in their latest creation.

"We continue to campaign hard and work collaboratively with fishers and scientists to gain answers into the ongoing sea life deaths.

"Thank you Heugh Yarners from all at Reclaim Our Sea for highlighting this important issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad