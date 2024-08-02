Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven men are due in court on Friday after being charged by police after violent disorder broke out in Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said all seven men were charged with violent disorder and are due to appear before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 42-year-old man is also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 28-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, as well as violent disorder.

Riot police in Murray Street, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, July 31.

All those charged are from Hartleool apart from a 47-year-old man who is from Newcastle.

Meanwhile an 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a police vehicle was set alight in Dent Street.

Cleveland Police said 11 other people were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the disorder during which officers were attacked with missiles, glass bottles and eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: "This is very much a live investigation and we are continuing to work to identify those involved in the disorder [on Wednesday] evening and bring them to justice.

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with arson of a police vehicle in Hartlepool. Photo: North News and Pictures

"Disorder of this kind will not be tolerated and those found to be involved will be robustly dealt with."

Speaking outside Hartlepool Police Station on Thursday afternoon, Chief Constable Mark Webster said the events in the town were "mindless thuggery" and that experienced officers had never seen such disorder there before.

Asked what the motivation, he said: "There is an opportunity to go out and damage things, and just exhibit a bit of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think there is a principle at stake, this was not a legitimate protest or demonstration.”

During the violence, which involved about 150 people meeting at Hartlepool war memorial and descending on Murray Street and the surrounding area, four police officers suffered minor injuries.

Cleveland Police say they will maintain a visible presence in the area to reassure and protect the community.

It comes after riots in Southport on Tuesday and further disorder in London, Aldershot and Manchester on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a new violent disorder unit involving police forces working more closely to tackle the thugs.

He said the riots were "not protest" and "not legitimate" adding: "Make no mistake, whether it's in Southport, London or Hartlepool, these people are showing our country exactly who they are.

"Mosques targeted because they're mosques, flares thrown at the statue of Winston Churchill , a Nazi salute at the Cenotaph.

"Because let's be very clear about this. It's not protest. It's not legitimate. It's crime. Violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has said the behaviour witnessed in town does not represent the vast majority of its people.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday.