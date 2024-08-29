Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 9,000 tickets have already been sold for the 2024 Open Jar Tribute Festival that is taking over Seaton Reach for two days.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival, in Seaton Reach, Hartlepool, is set to attract nearly 10,000 people at its two-day tribute festival on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The lineup for the Friday includes tributes to Madness, Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse, Gerry Cinnamon, the Beautiful South Housemartins and Kings of Leon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, guests can expect tribute performances to Robbie Williams, Mumford and Sons, Oasis, Pink, Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender and ABBA.

Open Jar Tribute Festival organisers, By The Sea Leisure, from left, Neil Winterbottom, Joe Franks and Jordan Jefferson.

Saturday is also set to feature a tribute DJ set by Kevin and Perry and a comedy tribute act to Peter Kay.

The co-organiser of By The Sea Leisure, Joe Franks, said: “A lot of the acts are travelling from all over the country to perform.

"I am really excited after how last year went.

"We have managed to bag all of the best acts.

A Liam Gallagher tribute act played at the Open Jar Tribute Festival in 2023.

"There is no reason why this year will not be bigger and better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival goers can expect a range of fairground rides and food and drink stalls as part of the weekend’s entertainment.

Organisers have also decided to host a special guest of honour at Saturday’s event.

Joshua Jessop, 15, will be presented on stage to thousands of spectators to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) – a condition Joshua has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DMD is a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and has a short life expectancy for those with the illness.

Speaking about the efforts Joshua’s mum Karen Jessop has been doing to raise awareness, Joe said: “I commend her for what she is doing.

"We thought, what can we do to add to this? And I thought what better way than introducing him as the guest of honour to raise more awareness and to give him something to look forward to.”

For more information and to buy tickets for the event see https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk.