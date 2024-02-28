Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Corporation Club, known as The Clippy, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, is shutting its doors for the final time on Saturday, March 2, after 56 years.

Hartlepool Borough Council have bought the club – supported by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund – and is to become part of the Screen Industries Production Village.

Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “We are creating a range of new, flexible spaces that will provide post-production, back office and wider support services to screen industries, all complemented by the creation of impressive public realm to transform the look and feel of the area.”

The future of the building itself is yet to be decided as designs are finalised and consultations with local stakeholders take place throughout the year.

The council is confident this acquisition “will build on the high-quality facilities already in place at the state-of-the-art Northern Film and TV Studios on the site of the Northern School of Art in Lynn Street, and at The BIS in Whitby Street.”

They continued: “It will complement a number of other exciting regeneration schemes that are already helping to transform Hartlepool town centre through the Government’s Town Deal, including the new Civil Engineering Academy facilities adjacent at Hartlepool College of Further Education’s Exeter Street annexe which are due to welcome new students this term.”

The owner of The Clippy, Paul Rayner, is saddened by its closure but believes the council’s plans are “good for the town” and “long overdue”.

Originally opening in 1968, The Clippy has served countless pints over the decades but lately, the business has been struggling – especially following Covid-19.

Paul said: “Covid caused major problems and the recovery time was not as good as it should have been.”

He continued: “Hopefully, we would have found somewhere else, but we have not been able to find anywhere.

"We quite enjoy the industry so we will be funding some smaller businesses instead.”