Tiling work begins on new Hartlepool leisure centre Highlight as it celebrates another big milestone

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Tiling work has begun on Hartlepool’s new leisure centre and wellbeing hub.

Tiles are already being fitted throughout the Highlight, in The Waterfront, including its three swimming pools and changing rooms.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Every time I visit Highlight, the progress made on construction is nothing short of amazing.

"You can now get a real sense of how the building will look when it is finished and it is going to be fantastic.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community Based Services Committee, marked the start of the Highlight's tiling work by signing the back of the first tiles before fixing them in place on the wall of the main pool.Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community Based Services Committee, marked the start of the Highlight's tiling work by signing the back of the first tiles before fixing them in place on the wall of the main pool.
“The start of work on the tiling is just the latest in a long list of construction milestones.”

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “Highlight, with its wide range of facilities, is a tremendous development for the Borough of Hartlepool and it is hard to believe that in only a matter of months we will be welcoming people through the doors.”

The leisure centre is expected to open early next year.

