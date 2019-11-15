St Hilda's Church illuminated for last year's Hartlepool Wintertide Festival.

Hartlepool Wintertide Festival features a weekend of arts, music, Christmas market, crafts and festive fun.

Now in its fifth successful year, organisers plan to light up the Headland once again, kicking off with a community parade on Friday, November 22, and culminating in a dazzling finale performance and fireworks display on Sunday, November 24.

Throughout the weekend visitors can enjoy workshops, performances, live music events and visit a festive market and craft stalls.

Last year's Hartlepool Wintertide Festival in 2018

Thanks to funding from Great Place Tees Valley, this year’s festival has artwork from Durham’s Lumiere festival as artist Mick Stephenson illuminates St Hilda’s church.

Mick will also be bringing his Friendship Tree which has more than 2,000 recycled plastic bottles containing messages and illustrations created by young people from five continents hanging from its branches.

Wintertide is run by volunteers who make up Headland Festival Group.

Emma Wheetman and Rachel Laycock, co-directors at BloomInArt, who form part of the steering group said: “There really is something for everyone in this year’s programme.

Sam Bousfield, aged six, at the Heugh Gun Battery Museum during last year's Hartlepool Wintertide Festival

“We will be bringing music, visual arts, workshops and performances to venues and public spaces across Hartlepool, showcasing local talent and welcoming artists from across the North East who have something to say about our wonderful town. “

The festival runs from 5.30pm on Friday, November 22, until 7pm on Sunday, November 24 at locations including the Heugh Battery Museum, St Hilda’s Church, The Pot House, Borough Hall, Croft Gardens and putting green.

Wintertide Chair Vicky Jackson added: “The festival has gone from strength to strength since it began five years ago; testament to the hard work and dedication of the committee and all the artists and volunteers who make the event happen.

“It’s amazing to see what a community can achieve when we work together.”

Wintertide is possible thanks to funding by Arts Council England, The Tudor Trust, Sir James Knott, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Persimmon Community Champions, #iwill and Great Place Tees Valley with

support in kind from Hartlepool Borough Council.