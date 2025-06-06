Construction has officially started on Hartlepool’s new drug and alcohol treatment centre.

The new treatment centre, based in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, will have 18 consultation and clinical rooms, a waiting area, multiple meeting rooms and office space.

The £3.7 million scheme is being funded by Hartlepool Borough Council and built by Portakabin using modern methods of construction (MMC).

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The health and wellbeing of local people is a key priority and I am delighted to see that ground has now been broken on the construction of our new, fit-for-purpose drug and alcohol treatment centre.

“This is a really important step forward which will allow us to increase both the capacity and the quality of treatment and care that our patients receive when they access the service.”

Dan Ibbetson, the chief executive at Portakabin, said: “We’re thrilled to have started works on site at what will be the new Start drug and alcohol treatment centre in Hartlepool.

"By utilising MMC, we have been able to design an outstanding facility to help people in the local community, at a pace that wouldn’t be achievable using traditional bricks and mortar.”

Start is a drug and alcohol support service that provides free and confidential treatment to the people of Hartlepool, and has temporarily relocated to Bevan House, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool.

The new alcohol and drug treatment centre is expected to open in early 2026.

Further details about Start’s services are available by telephoning (01429) 285000