A unique musical performance is set to take place later this month as the world’s only sailing choir arrives in town for a one-night only performance.

The Zawisza Czarny Male Voice Shanty Choir will dock at Hartlepool Marina on Sunday, June 30 before taking to the stage at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, for a free performance.

Each year, the group visits various ports across Europe, performing concerts and commemorating important naval historical events.

Renowned for its traditional sea shanties and maritime folk songs, Zawisza Czarny is the only choir in the world to perform while sailing and will be making the trip from Gdynia, in Poland.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, Hartlepool Borough Council’s chair of economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Zawisza Czarny Choir to Hartlepool.

“It is brilliant to see an international choir perform on stage at our theatre and what is even better is that this is a free event to attend, so book your tickets quickly to secure your seat for this prestigious show.”

The group’s visit to Hartlepool is part of a commemorative tour honouring the MS Pilsudski, a Polish troop carrier that was sunk by German forces during the Second World War just off the Hartlepool coast.

The ship’s commanding officer, Captain Memert Stankiewicz, tragically lost his life in the incident and is buried in West View Cemetery, in the town’s John Howe Gardens.

Captain Stankiewicz helped to evacuate his crew but later died of exhaustion and hypothermia.

The Zawisza Czarny choir will pay their respects to Captain Stankiewicz at a private ceremony at his graveside during their visit.

During the free performance, the choir’s repertoire will feature classical shanties, ceremonial songs and below-deck work songs, all performed in their original languages.

Joining the group on the night will be Teesside’s own male voice choir Infant Hercules.

Doors open at 6.15pm with the performance taking place from 7pm until 8.45pm.

Free tickets for the event can be booked online at https://www.culturehartlepool.com/ or by calling the box office on (01429) 890000.

Tickets must be booked in advance.