Appeal launched after Hartlepool Borough Council refuses fish and chip shop plan on health grounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been lodged over a decision to refuse permission for a new fish and chip shop which objectors said would have a "negative impact on public health".

In March Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee discussed proposals to convert the vacant 91 Elwick Road, last used as a beauty salon, into a hot food takeaway.

The application from Manminder Singh Dhatt stated the premises was “a perfect site for his fish and chip shop”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the plans were refused by councillors, in line with recommendations from council officers, with three reasons given for the decision.

91 Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, may yet become a fish and chip shop have a legal challenge was launched against Hartlepool Borough Council's decision to refuse permission. Picture by FRANK REID.

This included it being ruled the proposal “would undermine efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and would have a potential negative impact on public health”, therefore conflicting with council policies.

Other reasons included the site not being in a “suitable location” and that the external flue duct would cause “unacceptable harm to the character and appearance” of the building.

An appeal has now been lodged over the refusal on behalf of Mr Dhatt, meaning it will go to the national Planning Inspectorate for a final ruling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting statement, submitted by planning agent Gordon Henderson, argues a fish and chip shop is different to other hot food takeaways and therefore should not be treated in the same way.

It adds “the calorific value of the meal compares favourably” to outlets such as pizza and kebab shops.

The statement concludes the site is within a “high density residential area and many people do not want to go into town centres” and therefore the location is “more sustainable than an existing busy retail road”.

March’s meeting heard three objections had been submitted to the original proposals from residents, including a petition with around 10 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Saunders, who lives nearby, spoke to voice her concerns over the parking issues and traffic congestion the development could cause, along with potentially increasing anti-social behaviour in the area.