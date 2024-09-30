New Hartlepool town centre shop's alcohol licence hours are reduced following anti-social behaviour fears
An application had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the former Tesco Express building, which is now home to Dart Foods, in Villiers Street, in the town centre.
Initial proposals sought to allow the “frozen food retailer” to sell alcohol between 8am-11pm daily.
Yet the store said it would be happy to reduce this to 10am-6pm following residents’ concerns.
The application went before the council’s licensing sub-committee due to six objections being submitted, raising worries around existing antisocial behaviour issues linked to alcohol in the area being exacerbated.
Applicant Amjed Selim said the store was only looking to sell “fridge packs” of beers and ciders, typically made up of around 10-12 cans.
Councillors decided to grant the store a licence to sell alcohol from between 10am-6pm, with conditions stating they will not be able to sell spirits, wines or cans/bottles in packs of four or less.
An agreement had already been reached with Cleveland Police stating the site would not stock high strength beers or ciders and that CCTV, staff training, Challenge 25 and an incidents book will be in place.
Mr Selim, speaking at the meeting, stressed the “family shop” will “benefit normal people” in the area, adding other premises already have permission to sell alcohol for longer hours.
He said: “We’re here to put people at ease. We’re quite happy to work with everyone on whatever needs to be addressed.”
Residents attending the hearing noted the area is “already blighted by anti-social behaviour” and “having more alcohol available is not going to help”.
Marnie Ramsey, council head of service for community hubs and wellbeing, raised concerns around the proximity of the site to the adjacent Community Hub Central, which is home to a library.
She said: “For me the main issue is Villiers Street is right opposite our children’s library and we have a duty to our children, and we already have quite a significant amount of people drinking on the ramp.”
She added they are “constantly on the phone to police” due to existing crime and anti-social behaviour issues.
The store’s opening hours are 8am-6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am-5pm on Sundays.
