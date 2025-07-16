Hartlepool's newest councillor is "looking forward to getting started and helping all I can” after his election success for Reform UK.

Councillor Ed Doyle clinched victory in the recent Throston by-election by a margin of 120 votes to become his party’s third representative on Hartlepool Borough Council.

He received 595 ballots, ahead of Labour’s Mark Hanson with 475, marking the second by-election win for Reform UK in the town in just over two months.

Cllr Doyle said it was “great” to hear his name announced as the victorious candidate and thanked the residents who voted him in, adding it was a “good night” for him and the party.

Councillor Ed Doyle has become Reform UK's third current councillor in Hartlepool.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it to be honest.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and helping all I can.

“I have a couple of things in terms of priorities, it’ll be anti-social behaviour and the youth activities, because I think they go hand in hand really.”

Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Green Party candidates also stood in the ballot which took place to fill the seat left vacant by independent Steve Wallace, who stood down to “hand the baton on to a younger generation”.

Cllr Doyle, 58, said the reaction on the doorstep during campaigning was “really positive” and they were “pretty confident” heading into the poll.

The HGV driver noted his journey to becoming a councillor started around three years ago when he joined Reform UK.

Cllr Doyle continued: “It was one of those where I was just getting so annoyed watching the TV and shouting at my TV a lot and I decided to join Reform.

“For me they just seem to say all the right things, they have the right policies, the right people, I just think they’re going to do a proper job.”

The latest success for Reform UK comes after Cllr Amanda Napper won a seat for the party in another Throston by-election in May following the resignation of Labour’s Cameron Sharp.

Later that month, Cllr Rob Darby defected from the Conservatives to join the party, meaning Reform UK now has three seats on the council.

Labour leads the local authority with 22 out of 36 seats.

Cllr Doyle added he is hopeful Reform will continue to grow in Hartlepool and they will “fight every election available”.